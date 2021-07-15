Highlighting the Greek Freak

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a global superstar, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA finals appearance. What’s even more impressive is the story of how Giannis achieved his success. Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP gives us a behind-the-scenes look into what has shaped Giannis into the man, player, teammate, brother, and father that he is. Author Mirin Fader is here to discuss the background of her upcoming book.

Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP is set to come out August 10! You can pre-order now through Boswell Book Company and join Mirin for a virtual event that day as well.