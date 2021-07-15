Watch
Highlighting the Greek Freak

“Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP” by Mirin Fader
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 11:35:59-04

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a global superstar, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA finals appearance. What’s even more impressive is the story of how Giannis achieved his success. Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP gives us a behind-the-scenes look into what has shaped Giannis into the man, player, teammate, brother, and father that he is. Author Mirin Fader is here to discuss the background of her upcoming book.

Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP is set to come out August 10! You can pre-order now through Boswell Book Company and join Mirin for a virtual event that day as well.

