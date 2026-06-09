Helping Your New Pet Feel at Home

Bringing home a newly adopted dog is exciting, but it can also be a big adjustment for your new furry family member. HAWS Shelter Canine Behavior Manager Sophia Nijem shares helpful tips for easing the transition, lowering stress, and helping your dog feel safe and secure from the start.

Sophia will explain why relationship-building matters more than perfect behavior in the beginning, and how families can set realistic expectations as their new pet settles in. She will also highlight HAWS resources, including one-on-one consultations and Day Training, where experienced trainers use positive reinforcement methods to create a plan that fits each dog’s needs.

Learn more or get started at HAWSpets.org