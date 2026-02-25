Helping Small Businesses Grow In Oconomowoc!

Established in 1969, the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, member-based business organization. The have assumed the responsibility of several beloved annual events including Chili Fest, Summer Beer Gardens, Fall Fest and more. The mission of the Chamber is to serve the community by fostering business growth. Taking important steps to acomplish this by moving to a new location on Wisconsin Avenue and hiring new staff from the are to help promote community. They support all businesses who serve the greater Oconomowoc area and are proud to connect their members with potential customers, employees, and collaborators.

For more information, visit Explore Lake Country | Local Businesses & Events | Oconomowoc Chamber!