Helping Seniors And Students Stay Connected

Through Spectrum Digital Education, they provide grants to nonprofits that help people in their communities build digital skills. This supports everyone from seniors and students to working adults, veterans and families who may need a little extra support. Today Chris Caporale and Kieran Furey-King explains how they help seniors and students with access, learning and digital education.

You can visit servingolderadults.org to learn more about Serving Older Adults’ digital education efforts, programs and resources they have for the community. For more information about Spectrum and its full suite of connectivity services – or to have an organization apply to be part of this program, visit corporate.charter.com.