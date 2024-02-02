Helping Pet Owners Find Their Lost Dogs

Billy's Posse is a assisting owners in their search and recovery of lost and stolen dogs. Kristin Wilson is the co-founder and Executive Director. If you dog goes missing taking action is the first step. Contact local police and dispatch, contact local shelters and reach out to Billy's Posse on Facebook or call 262-833-7480.

Billy's Posse is hosting Bark in The Park on Saturday, September 28th. Mark you calendars!