Helping Feed The Homeless

The Bronzeville Foundation was founded about a year ago. These kids go to school all over the country but they come together to help those less fortunate in Milwaukee. They transport leftover food from restaurants and groceries. Cole Barnes and Solomon Stewart are two of the senior leaders of the group, they join us to explain more about what they do and if you can help.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 28, 2021
