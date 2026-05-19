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Helping Employees Who Were Worn Down By Work

Axis Legal, LLC
Helping Employees Who Were Worn Down By Work
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Alex E.Eichorn joins us to talk about how Axis Legal is helping employees who were worn down by work. Axis Legal, LLC is a Wisconsin law firm built around one mission: helping injured workers get back on their feet. With over a decade of experience, more than 3000 cases handled, and $40 million recovered for clients, Axis Legal focuses almost exclusively on workers’ compensation, Same team. Same passion. New name.
Injured at work? Call Axis Legal today for a free consultation. (414) 414-4814 | www.theaxislegal.com Axis Legal – Centered on Your Recovery

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