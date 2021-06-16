Watch
Helping Children Talk About Their Feelings

With Penfield Children’s Center
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 11:12:00-04

Feelings can be difficult to express, especially for children who are still in the earliest stages of life. Penfield Children’s Center wants to help, by creating a positive start in life for infants and children of all abilities. Courtney Clark, Psychotherapist in the Behavior Clinic at Penfield Children’s Center, joins us to share some activities that will help teach children about expressing their feelings.

For more ideas to help kids stay healthy in mind, body and spirit, visit their Kohl’s Build Blocks website: PenfieldBuildingBlocks.org.

