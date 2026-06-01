Helping Achieve Relief from Low Back Pain

For many people, back pain, disc issues, and sciatica can interfere with daily life and limit mobility. At Strive Integrative Health, the focus is on identifying and addressing the root cause of these conditions, helping patients find lasting relief through personalized, non-invasive care. Dr. Jonathan Stevenson, owner of Strive Integrative Health, is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and patient-centered experience.

For a LIMITED time only, the 2-Day Back Pain Relief Jumpstart Program is just $49! This includes your Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment, FREE Vibration Session, and FREE Consultation! You can start your body transformation by calling (262) 649 7876 to book your $49 2-Day Back Pain Relief Jumpstart.