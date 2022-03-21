Watch
Help for Diabetic Nerve Pain

with Advantage Neuropathy
Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:38:27-04

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 34.2 million people in the US have diabetes. If you have diabetes and have diabetic nerve pain and take medication, there's a better option out there for you! Co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy, Dr. Evan Norum joins us to share alternative solutions.

Advantage Neuropathy has a special offer! They are offering a $49 Neuropathy Special for the first 25 callers. That includes a personal consultation, exam, x-rays and report of findings. The neuropathy exam is so thorough that they calculate down to the exact percentage of how much sensory loss someone has in their hands or feet. Then, they create an individualized treatment plan for each patient.

Call 262-777-0945 or text TINGLE to 21000

