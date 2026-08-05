Help Feed Wisconsin Families with Fun at the Fair

Opening Day at the Wisconsin State Fair is about more than rides and cream puffs. It's also an opportunity to help Wisconsin families facing hunger.

On Thursday, August 6, fairgoers can bring two healthy canned food items or make a financial donation at any State Fair gate between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and receive admission for just $5. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force, Wisconsin's Free & Local food bank, helping provide nutritious food to children and families across the state.

Joining us are Terry Goins, Director of Marketing & Advertising for Piggly Wiggly, and Mardi Smirl, Community Relations Manager for Hunger Task Force, to share how this longtime partnership is making a difference and how everyone can help fight hunger while enjoying a day at the Fair.

For more visit: www.shopthepig.com