Help End Pet Homelessness

Animal Shelters across the country are in crisis as millions of pets are entering shelters but a growing number are not being adopted. NBC Universal local's clear the shelters campaign in partnership with Hill's Pet Nutrition are rallying advocates across the country to help deserving shelter pets find homes. Join us today is Caroline Chulick, VP of Marketing for Hill's Pet Nutrition U.S. and Sophie Gamand, award-winning photographer and animal advocate. Sophie has taken some incredible photos of shelter animals to inspire adoptions.

For more visit: HillsClearTheShelter.com

