Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Hear the Sounds of the Holidays

With HearingLife
Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 11:19:36-04

With the holiday season right around the corner, the sounds of jingle bells, Christmas music, and family gatherings will fill the air. Unfortunately, 44% of Americans with hearing loss feeling isolated during holiday gatherings, according to a recent HearingLife and Harris Poll survey. Joining us to discuss the current state of hearing loss in the U.S. is Tom Kersting, a licensed psychotherapist and HearingLife spokesperson, and Chief Audiologist Dr. Leslie Soiles.

For more information, visit HearingLife.com/Magic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019