Healthy Tips To Ring In The New Year

with nutrition expert Mia Syn
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 11:57:41-05

New research finds close to 70% of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions before February 1st. That’s why it’s important to approach 2022 with realistic and achievable goals. Whether focusing on diet and exercise, stress management, or overall well-being, there are ways to move forward without feeling overwhelmed.

The American Psychological Association recommends starting small and changing one behavior at a time, while accepting help from those who care about you. Nutrition expert, Mia Syn joins us to discuss even more ways to usher in the New Year, including getting creative in the kitchen, being more mindful via meditation, readjusting sleep schedules, and creating a workout playlist to get and keep people moving!

For these tips and more, go to nutritionbymia.com

