HAWS Wants YOU!

HAWS
Volunteer Coordinator Devon Kirkpatrick and Activities Coordinator Mackenzie Fink join us from HAWS to discuss volunteer opportunities. Now is a great time to join HAWS’ Volunteer Team, with a variety of opportunities available, and a few spotlighted needs in particular! They have a position for just about everyone, from retirees to full-time workers. Whether you're working from home and need a few hours out of the house or looking to help in your community HAWS wants and needs you.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 12:41:50-04

To learn more visit the website at HAWS.org/volunteer.

