HAWS Wants YOU!

Volunteer Coordinator Devon Kirkpatrick and Activities Coordinator Mackenzie Fink join us from HAWS to discuss volunteer opportunities. Now is a great time to join HAWS’ Volunteer Team, with a variety of opportunities available, and a few spotlighted needs in particular! They have a position for just about everyone, from retirees to full-time workers. Whether you're working from home and need a few hours out of the house or looking to help in your community HAWS wants and needs you.

To learn more visit the website at HAWS.org/volunteer.

