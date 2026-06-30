Harley-Davidson is Bringing the Celebration to Summerfest!

Harley-Davidson is back as the Official Motorcycle of Summerfest and the presenting sponsor of Summerfest’s Official Celebration of America’s 250th on July 4, 2026. Festivalgoers can stop by the H-D experience near the Midgate for temporary tattoos, a stationary motorcycle demo, brand displays, and free motorcycle parking all festival long.

On July 4, Harley-Davidson will team up with Hunger Task Force from noon to 3 p.m. to turn food donations into free Summerfest admission. Plus, the first 5,000 guests will receive an exclusive H-D x Summerfest bandana.

Come celebrate America’s 250th, enjoy the lakefront, and stick around for a spectacular 20-minute fireworks finale!

For more visit www.harley-davidson.com