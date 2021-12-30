Happy Holidays

Watch
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 30, 2021
LG Electronics is giving back this holiday season. Lifestyle editor Joann Butler shows us today how they are making holidays brighter for an organization called DIFFA.
(Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS)

