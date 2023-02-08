Happy Endings- A No Kill Cat Shelter

Today we meet two kittens from Happy Endings. As a no kill cat shelter, their mission is to promote the humane and ethical treatment of abandoned, unwanted, and abused cats through active implementation of the mission and community education. Their specific focus is on promoting the health, rehabilitation and placement of cats into forever loving homes and providing educational outreach within our community. Volunteers Laurel Honaker and Kim Herrick join us with 9 week old kittens, Brigette & Gigi. They need donations, volunteers and of course loving homes.

Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter

5349 W. Forest Home Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53220

414-744-3287

www.HappyEndings.us

Hours Thurs 6-9pm and Sat 11-4pm

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home. The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.