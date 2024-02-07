Happy 65th Birthday- Time to Start The Medicare Journey

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies’ products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They can custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email info@sovselect.com for more information.

Today Brianna Thompson, an Agent with Sovereign Select joins us to explain what you need to do if are nearing your 65th birthday. Sign up for a Road To Medicare educational meeting.

These happen the last Friday of the month at 10 am at 1339 W. Mequon Road in Mequon.

Call 262-641-4111 or visit https://roadtomedicare.com/ to reserve your in person or virtual seat.

*This event is strictly educational, and we will not be discussing any specific insurance companies plan details.

*A call to reserve your seat is preferred as seating is limited

*Feel free to just show up if unable to call ahead

*There is no cost for this educational event