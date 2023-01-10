Leadership consultant, Tiffany Gratton, joins us today to give some happiness hacks to make sure you stick to your 2023 goals all year round. She is offering a FREE virtual event that will serve as a guided journey to help high achieving women create the year and life they truly desire. Her event is this Saturday at 10 am. Check out www.tifftalks.live for more.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:19:28-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.