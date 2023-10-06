Handmade Bath, Body + Candles

Oak and Elizabeth is handmade bath, body + candle business located in Brookfield. Every single product is handmade from start to finish. (Labels/packaging, formulations and the pouring of the products).

The owner Becky Saric says she has always loved beauty and self care products. However, once she started researching, she was surprised they include many toxic ingredients. So she started making her own products as a state at home mom.

Eventually Becky moved the business to Stonewood Village in Brookfield.

Candles are the best sellers! - Becky loves being active in the community and says its a great way to educate customers on the products. You can find all upcoming market information on thewebsite.

