Nothing says holidays like a big beautiful ham. Today, Tiffany visits with Philip Jones in the original Jones Farmhouse kitchen.

Jones Dairy Farm is gearing up for one of their favorite times of the year which is why we’re here to talk about ham for the holidays. A beautifully glazed ham is the centerpiece of any Christmas, Easter or special family meal. However, carving a ham properly can often be a daunting task. That’s why we have the right man for the job. Philip Jones is not only the sixth generation chairman and CEO of Jones Dairy Farm but a professionally trained chef who can show us how to carve a ham like a pro. Philip also will talk about why Jones hams are so special and where you can find them for your holiday table or to give as a gift. Hint, the Jones Market in Fort Atkinson will be offering 20% off holiday hams the rest of December.

We'll see if Philip can teach Tiff how to carve a ham!

