Hallowings: A Weekend Full of Fun Festivities!

Hallowings in the Historic Greendale Village
Get ready for Hallowings, a week of spooky fun in Historic Greendale Village’s Gazebo Park! Carve a pumpkin for free to help create Milwaukee County’s largest lit pumpkin display. Enjoy live music, pumpkin bowling, gourd golf, and a costume contest, plus don’t miss Bob and Mike Lechtenberg, famed pumpkin carvers, on Saturday, Oct. 25th. Throughout the event, enjoy hot apple cider, mini-donuts, ice cream, food, spooky garden spinners, and kites!

Hallowings runs through October 21-26:

  • "Pumpkins Over Greendale" with the Gift of Wings Trebuchet- 10/25 from 11 AM - 2 PM at JC Park.
  • Gift of Wings Halloween Parade featuring hundreds of costumed kids, the iconic Ghostbusters ECTOMOBILE, and a towering 25-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man!- 10/26 starting at 2:30 PM
  • Greendale Park and Rec costume Contest- 10/26 at 3:15 PM

For more information, visit Gift of Wings or follow them on Facebook.

