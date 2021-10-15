Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Halloween Kills is Out!

Ryan Jay Reviews
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 11:07:17-04

Ryan Jay reviews Halloween Kills- Michael Myers is back at it, but for how long? Ryan says this is a SEE IT.
Ryan has a great interview with Jamie Lee Curtis he will share today. He also will review "The Last Duel" and "You"
For a full list of reviews and interviews, visit Ryan's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019