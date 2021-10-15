Halloween Kills is Out!

Ryan Jay reviews Halloween Kills- Michael Myers is back at it, but for how long? Ryan says this is a SEE IT.
Ryan has a great interview with Jamie Lee Curtis he will share today. He also will review "The Last Duel" and "You"
For a full list of reviews and interviews, visit Ryan's website.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 11:07:17-04
