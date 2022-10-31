Halloween Cocktails

It's Halloween! We invited our friend Brad, a former bartender, to mix up some spooktacular drinks. He'll share a Zombie Smash, The exorcism and Hocus Pocus Jello Shots.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 11:38:14-04
It's Halloween! We invited our friend Brad, a former bartender, to mix up some spooktacular drinks. He'll share a Zombie Smash, The exorcism and Hocus Pocus Jello Shots.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.