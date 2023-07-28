Hacks for the Kitchen

Today, chef Tyler Mader, host of The Mader Menu presents four quick and easy hacks to use in the kitchen.



Cooling rack: A gridded cooling rack makes the perfect dice or masher. Tyler loves to use it for my hard boiled eggs when making egg salad. You can also use it to dice avocados when making guacamole. Keep your cookies fresh: Looking to keep your baked cookies soft and fresh? Place a slice of white bread along with the cookies in a plastic container. The cookies will absorb the moisture from the bread and help to keep them soft and fresh. Grate your butter: When in need of soft butter and all you have is a frozen stick in the freezer. Use a grater to finely shred the frozen butter and watch how smoothly it spreads on bread or toast. Ice cream French Toast: Ice cream contains the exact ingredients required for french toast (milk, eggs and vanilla). Next time place 3 scoops of vanilla custard in a microwavable safe dish and melt. Then simply add your bread, toss both sides and place on a skillet or in a sauté pan until the perfect golden. Add butter, syrup and Voila! The best ingredient hack!

You can check out more of Tyler's recipes and hacks on his Youtube channel, website, Instagram (@themadermenu), and Facebook!