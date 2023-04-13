Hacks for Any Age!

Ruth Busalacchi is back fromSYNERGY HomeCare to show some life hacks that work for all ages including seniors. Check out the video as Ruth shows us the following:
Compression stockings, for health and now for athletes for people on their feet all day
Dressing/undressing with an injured limb, or stroke etc
Press n Seal (straw holder and shirt protector)
Getting out of a chair Marching during the commercials….
Call SYNERGY Home Care for a resource assessment of your potential benefits. Serving Milwaukee, Waukesha and Walworth Counties, call 414 763 8368 or 262 235-0640
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 13, 2023
