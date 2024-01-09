Guys on Ice is Back at The Milwaukee Rep!

Guys on Ice is coming back to the Milwaukee Rep, and it is the 25th Anniversary for this Wisconsin classic. Life on the lake is easy, especially when the fish are biting, the jokes are funny, there's a ‘couple two three’ beers in the bucket and the Green Bay Packers are on the field. From the warmth of their shanty ‘up north,’ old pals Marvin and Lloyd spin wit, wisdom and hilarious songs about life, love and the one that got away.

Cast members Steve Koehler and Doug Mancheski are performing today on The Morning Blend. Listen as they sing and dance to "Ode to a Snowmobile Suit."

Guys on Ice is at the Stackner Cabaret from January 12th to March 17th. Purchase your tickets now at milwaukeerep.com.