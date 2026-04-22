Guaranteed Savings on Internet

For a lot of families, Internet and mobile bills add up fast, and it’s often hard to know if switching providers will really save you money. Spectrum makes it easy, customers that switch to Spectrum and sign up for Internet and 2 mobile lines, pay just $30/month for each service for two years. And if they don’t save $1,000 in their first year compared to another major provider, Spectrum will credit the difference to their account!

More information about the Spectrum Savings Guarantee is available at Spectrum.com/save.