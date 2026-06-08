Grandparenting on the Spectrum: Support, Understanding, and Connection

When a child is diagnosed with autism, grandparents often want to help but may not know where they fit in. In Grandparenting on the Spectrum: A Journey from Both Sides of the Desk, a school principal and grandmother shares practical guidance for building stronger relationships, supporting adult children without overstepping, and creating meaningful connections with grandchildren on the spectrum. Drawing from both professional expertise and personal experience, this unique resource offers insight, encouragement, and understanding for families navigating an autism diagnosis.

For more information visit http://www.grandparentingonthespectrum.com and http://www.firstresponseautism.com