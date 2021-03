If you're in need of A Week Away, but Nobody is willing to go with, you might end up with a Bad Trip. But we're not here to give you travel advice, instead, we have Syndicated Film Critic Ryan Jay to share the movies you should be watching this weekend!

Ryan's picks for the week:



Nobody / Universal Pictures

A Week Away / Netflix

Bad Trip / Netflix

For more exciting content and full movie reviews head on over to ryanjayreviews.com