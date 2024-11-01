Marie and Rosetta is the unsung story of the “Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and her wide-eyed protegee as they become one of the most influential teams in music history, running now through December 15, 2024 in the Stiemke Studio at Milwaukee Rep. Purchase tickets to Marie and Rosetta running now through December 15, 2024, in the Stiemke Studio either online Home | Milwaukee Rep, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.

