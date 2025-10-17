"Go Red for Women" to Take Charge of Your Health

Lori Malett, 2026 American Heart Association Go Red for Women chair, and Cindy Milgram, current Milwaukee American Heart Association chair, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Go Red for Women campaign.

Cindy is a heart disease survivor. She shares how her experience led her to join the Milwaukee American Heart Association in 2022. Cindy and Lori share multiple aspects of women's health and the 2026 campaign.

Go Red for Women event:

May 8, 2026

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

The Pfister Hotel,

Milwaukee

For more information, visit Go Red For Women

