Go Beyond the Classroom with Wisconsin's Teacher of the Year

Jon Etter, aka Teacher of The Year, is here to spill all of his wisdom and teachings with us! Mr. Etter Teaches English at Tosa East High and has been an educator for 29 years. He shares his experience having his child at his workplace, what's changed in education over the past few decades, what the kids should know going back to school, and what parents should know as well. He earned this title, watch to find all the reasons Jon Etter deserves Teacher of the Year.

Jon is more than a teacher, his book writing was a factor in this decision! He is also an author of the 'The Dreadful Fairy Books' book trilogy. The trilogy subverts typical fairy tropes, blending comedy and adventure with a cast of unconventional characters. Check it out!