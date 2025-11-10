GLP-1 Injections and Common Misconceptions

Angie Schaefer joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss GLP-1 injections and the common misconceptions about the drug.

GLP-1 medications can help with weight loss when recommended by a medical professional and used correctly. Common misconceptions include nauseating side effects, staying on the medication indefinitely, hair loss, or fat reduction in the face. While these have been reported, they are caused by other issues rather than GLP-1 itself or due to improper use of the medication.

