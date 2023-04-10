Giving Others A Second Chance At Life

Andy Weins from Camo Crew Junk Removal is here to tell us about the loss of a beloved Camo Crew team member, Thomas 'Tommy' Bigwood. At just 24 years-old, Tommy went into cardiac arrest and was kept on life support until, through organ donation, he was able to help four people get the gift of life. Tommy leaves behind his high school sweetheart Ashley Doine and their nine-month-old son Blake, along with countless friends and family who loved him. His presence is missed, yet still felt everyday at Camo Crew Junk Removal.

For more information on how to register to be an organ donor, visit online at Wisconsin Donor Registry.

For more information on how to help Tommy's young family, visit online at Support Ashley Doine and Blake.