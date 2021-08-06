Giving Back to our Community

With the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses may argue that it’s more difficult to get involved with the community. This hasn’t stopped Modern Woodmen from giving back to its members and leaving a positive impact on the community! Joining us today is Financial Representative Mark Phillips, and he will share some of the ways that Modern Woodmen has given back.

To speak with Mark about your financial needs and goals, you can contact him today.

Mark Phillips

https://reps.modernwoodmen.org/mphillips/

[reps.modernwoodmen.org]

414-235-8806