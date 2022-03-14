Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Give Yourself Permission To Get Quiet

with Author Kristy Jean
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 11:02:58-04

Author Kristy Jean is leading Mindful Mondays on Facebook. Her book "Decision Permission: Five State of Support for Every Level of Decision Making, guides readers on how to approach decision making. Today she discusses the need for all of us to allow ourselves some quiet time. She says the mission is reflection not resolutions. Most importantly stopping feeling guilty about self-care.
Find Kristy on Instagram @KJKristyJean and on her website.

