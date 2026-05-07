Give Your Eyes The Attention They Deserve

May is Healthy Vision Month. We visit Dr. Jennifer Friehe at Optometrist at Specs Appeal at Bayshore.

She talks about eye exams and glasses styling. They have a very large selection of eyewear and frame displays. However, Dr. Friehe can also put you in contacts if that's your vibe! Don't miss out on all the great specials this month at Specs Appeal at Bayshore in Glendale!

In celebration of Healthy Vision Month, enjoy a 20% discount on a complete pair of glasses through the end of May!

And don’t miss their designer trunk show on May 29th from 2-6PM, highlighting styles from Gucci, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen. Take advantage of special pricing, prizes, and refreshments!

Specs Appeal

420 W. Silver Spring Dr.

Glendale

New Patients: 414-209-7000

Existing Patients: 414-962-2020