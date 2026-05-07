Give Mom The Gift of Olive Oil

Give mom the gift of health and good tasting olive oil. Josh Saiia, the owner of ORO di Oliva is back to show us some great combinations of olive oil and balsamic vinegars. ORO di Oliva specializes in high quality~ The combinations are endless and today Josh brings us a selection that is tasty for any brunch including some incredible deviled eggs. Through Sunday you can mention the morning blend for 20 percent off, or use the code BLEND on line. ORO di Oliva is in Brookfield on Bluemound Rd and the Milwaukee Public Market.