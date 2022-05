Pang Vang is here with Glow Anti Aging Studio to tell us about the Mother's Day specials they're offering this month. They have all kinds of services from permanent makeup, microblading, eyelash extensions and more! Classes are also offered. They also offer a non-invasive fat melting technique called Lipo Cavitation.

Book an appointment here or email: PangVangLLC@gmail.com to register for classes