Give Blood and Love at the Versiti Holiday of Hope Blood Drives

Gretchen Jameson from Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how you can make this winter a holiday of hope through donating blood and spreading holiday cheer.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee that specializes in blood services, esoteric diagnostic testing, organ, tissue, and stem cell donation, medical services, and leading-edge research. We advance patient care by delivering lifesaving products and services.

The Holiday of Hope Blood Drive will be at the Milwaukee County Zoo, where you can expect a festive, family-friendly environment with winter activities. All attempting donors will receive a free zoo ticket and a $25 e-gift card.

The Holiday of Hope Blood Drive:

December 29, from 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

December 30, from 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Milwaukee County Zoo

For more information, visit Versiti Wisconsin.

