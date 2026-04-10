Give a Teacher a Great Vacation!

Travel Leaders and Funjet Vacations are kicking off a Teacher Appreciation Giveaway! One deserving teacher will win a vacation to the Dominican Republic or Jamaica! Lynn Clark is the owner of Travel Leaders of Oconomowoc. It is independently owned and operated by Journeys Travel Group Inc.

Founded in 1976, Travel Leaders has been assisting travelers from SE-Wisconsin and all over the U.S. with their vacation, business and group travel needs. Nominate a teacher for a great vacation to say thank you for all the hard work teachers do!

For more Information and to Nominate a Teacher, visit TMJ4.com/teacher

Have Lynn and her team help you with your next vacation or trip!

262-567-6658 or TLJourneys.com

