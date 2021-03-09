Give a Life Saving Donation to Furry Friends in Need

Our furry friends bring smiles and joy to our lives; but not all four legged fluffballs get the attention and love they deserve. That's why HAWS works hard to place pets in homes and give life saving support to those still waiting for their furever home.

The animals, programs and services offered by HAWS rely on community support, and one of the best ways to support HAWS is through planned giving. Gifts in any amount make an impact for pets and people, changing and saving lives! It is easy to set up a planned gift with your financial advisor, insurance agent or through your employer. Lynn Olenik, HAWS Executive Director and Johanna Schmanski, HAWS Mobile Adoption Team are here to explain the life saving work they do, and what we can do to help.

Set up a Planned Gift for HAWS, or Join HAWS Companion Circle! Log on to hawspets.org for information, or call HAWS at 262-542-8851.