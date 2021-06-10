Watch
Gift Ideas for Grads and Dads!

With Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 11:43:42-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares great gift ideas for the dads and grads in your life.

To celebrate Father’s Day this year, Edible launched gifts for dad that feature new, crispy coffee pearls. Visit an Edible store near you to place your order! Give dad the gift of comfort and style this Father’s Day with new Stylus men’s apparel at JCPenney and JCP.com.

Give your Dad or Grad a gift that is designed to be as unique as they are with Photo Art Gifts from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists around the globe.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

