Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Gift Deals

Target
The holidays are here, and the countdown is on to get gifts for everyone on your list. Joining us today to share her secrets on scoring incredible value this holiday season and highlight must have items at Target is smart shopping expert, Trae Bodge. Shop Target for your gifts this holiday!
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 11:16:29-05

The holidays are here, and the countdown is on to get gifts for everyone on your list. Joining us today to share her secrets on scoring incredible value this holiday season and highlight must have items at Target is smart shopping expert, Trae Bodge.

Shop Target for your gifts this holiday!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes