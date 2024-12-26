Getting to Know Black Space

Black Space is a community organization that provides free group therapeutic experiences for Black and Brown communities. In an effort to destigmatize mental wellness, Dr. Lia A. Knox, Corey Fells, and Darius Smith have come together to create beautiful and safe spaces, designated for healing communities that have been burdened by economic suppression, racial disparities in and limited access to quality health care, and a lack of culturally competent mental health providers. For more information on Black Space, visit Black Space HQ