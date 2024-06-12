Getting Rid of Foot and Ankle Pain

Have you struggled with chronic foot and ankle pain? Stacey Roberts from New You Health and Wellness joins the show today to give a testimonial from one of her patients who suffered from metatarsalgia, which is pain on the bottom of the foot. But, after doing the trial and weekly treatment, the patient noticed a fast improvement in pain and mobility. One way New You Health and Wellness helped this patient relieve their pain was through the use of Softwave.

Softwave Tissue Regeneration Technologies (TRT)TM “uses patented technology to reach an injured area at the cellular level to successfully turn on the body’s natural healing process.” Stacey talks about how they utilize Softwave in a multidisciplinary approach that addresses joint and muscle pain, pelvic and sexual health issues, as well as wound care. Softwave provides fast pain relief. Shockwave therapy with Softwave TRT TM is an ideal therapy to speed up recovery and address various indications causing acute or chronic pain.

Right now, Stacey and her team at New You Health and Wellness are offering a $47 Softwave trial where you get an assessment and then a treatment using the Softwave to see if the program is right for you. To take advantage of this offer, give them a call at 414-299-8121 or visit their website at newyouhealthandwellness.com.