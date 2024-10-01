Getting Middle School Ready!

Parent Ready! inspires, prepares and supports parents through the uncertainty of raising teens. Reduce uncertainty about top-of-mind concerns.

Dan Solomon, co-founder and CEO of Parent Ready, teaches us about his health and wellness company that helps parents navigate the milestones, challenges and passions of their adolescent and young adult children.

Parent Ready’s experts and evidence-based tools address parents top concerns relating to work-family fit, their kids’ development, household management & teen serving institutions, such as schools.

Get Parent Ready! books at https://www.schoolready.guide/