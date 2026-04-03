Getting Happier With A Happiness Checklist

Happiness can be a tricky thing to find sometimes, especially if you aren't sure where to start. Phil Gerbyshak, The Happiness Instigator, says that you can start being happier with a checklist. Starting a happiness checklist will make achieve the goals you want to reach seem even more achievable and knowing what to put and what not to put on your checklist can make it even more fulfilling and comforting.

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